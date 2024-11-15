 />
‘Kutti Roadies’ cycling event to be held in Coimbatore on December 1

Updated - November 15, 2024 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Kutti Roadies’, a fun cycling event for children will be held on December 1 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Codissia complex, D Hall Parking, in Coimbatore. The event’s theme is that each child will pedal for “Freedom Through Education”, a long-term project of Round Table India to build one classroom per day across India for the underprivileged children. The participants will be also be educated on road safety and traffic rules. According to Naveen of Coimbatore United Round Table (CURT) 186, the cycling event will be held as part of Coimbatore Vizha 2024. Children aged 6 to 15 can participate by registering online at www.kuttiroadies.com. Each participant will be given a helmet, t-shirt, medal, and certificate, followed by breakfast. For more details, contact CURT186 members Nihal (9894834117) and Gowtham (9843482828).

Published - November 15, 2024 07:09 pm IST

