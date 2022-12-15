  1. EPaper
‘Kutti Kavalar’ scheme launched at government school in Erode

December 15, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Kutti Kavalar’ scheme that aims at making students more responsible for road safety was launched at the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road here on Thursday.

The scheme was launched by State trainer R.N.P. Ramanthan in the presence of school headmistress K. Sumathi and teachers. Mr. Ramanathan said students would be educated through a curriculum on road safety to make them ambassadors to spread awareness on road safety. They would, in turn, educate their family members and friends on road safety and ensure safety for all.

Also, awareness messages like wearing helmets while using two-wheelers, wearing seat-belts while travelling in a car and other safety messages were disseminated to the students. A pledge was also taken on the occasion that they would follow road safety rules.

Ten students were given certificates as ‘Kutti Kavalar’ on the occasion.

