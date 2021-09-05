Kuttapatti Narayanan memorial inaugurated

Salem

05 September 2021 23:41 IST

Opposition leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial built for former Congress leader Kuttapatti Narayanan at Kuttapatti near Tharamangalam.

Kuttapatti Narayanan was close to former Chief Minister Kamaraj. He died at the age of 97 in the year 2019. Mr.Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial constructed by the party cadre and family members. Addressing at the event, Mr. Palaniswami said that Narayanan had donated his own land for the construction of a school in the region and played a vital role in the development of Kuttapatti village.

Advertising

Advertising