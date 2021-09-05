Coimbatore

Kuttapatti Narayanan memorial inaugurated

Opposition leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial built for former Congress leader Kuttapatti Narayanan at Kuttapatti near Tharamangalam.

Kuttapatti Narayanan was close to former Chief Minister Kamaraj. He died at the age of 97 in the year 2019. Mr.Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial constructed by the party cadre and family members. Addressing at the event, Mr. Palaniswami said that Narayanan had donated his own land for the construction of a school in the region and played a vital role in the development of Kuttapatti village.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 11:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kuttapatti-narayanan-memorial-inaugurated/article36311506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY