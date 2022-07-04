Kurumbapatti Zoological Park will be expanded: Forest Minister

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran has said that Kurumbapatti Zoological Park will be expanded to 131.73 hectares at a cost of ₹8 crore.

On Monday, the Minister inspected the park.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran said that to increase the forest cover to 33% in the State, the Chief Minister had launched the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. The Tamil Nadu Green Climate company is headed by the Chief Minister and it manages three natural conservation missions - Tamil Nadu Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Green, and Tamil Nadu Wetlands.

“To increase the forest cover, 2.50 crore saplings will be planted across the State in 2022-23. So, we are inspecting the nurseries in every district, and as part of that inspection on Monday, I inspected nurseries maintained by the Forest Department in Danishpet and in Siddar Kovil,” he added.

Mr. Ramachandran said that to attract more tourists, it was decided to upgrade the park. This park has been functioning since 1976, and in 2011, it was expanded to 31 hectares from 11 hectares. The park will be expanded to 131.73 hectares this year, and the Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹8 crore in this regard.

After the expansion, tigers, cheetahs, and bears will be brought to the park. In 2019–20, 2.50 lakh tourists visited the park, and in 2020–21, it reduced to 87,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister added that in 2021-22, 1.41 lakh tourists visited the park.

Stating that animal population has increased in the State, the Minister said elephant proof trenches will be made along forest boundaries to prevent elephants entering villages. “We won’t allow resorts to occupy forest lands in Yercaud and lay roads in the forest without permission,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

During the inspection, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and forest officials accompanied the Minister.