Coimbatore

Kurumbapatti zoological park reopens after four months

A visitor to the Kurumbapatti zoological park in Salem sanitises her legs with potassium permanganate solution after the park was reopened on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Kurumbapatti zoological park was reopened to the public on Wednesday, four months after it was shut due to surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave.

Visitors wearing masks were allowed inside and the Forest Department officials checked the temperature of visitors. Also, visitors asked to wet their legs in a tub filled with potassium permanganate solution. Since it was the first day, the crowd was very less and the visitors were given instruction to ensure personal distance. Also, they were advised not to carry plastic bottles or eatables into the park. The crowd is expected to increase in the coming days and during the weekends as the daily COVID-19 cases in the district dropped below 100 mark.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 9:28:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kurumbapatti-zoological-park-reopens-after-four-months/article36104488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY