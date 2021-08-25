Kurumbapatti zoological park reopens after four months

The Kurumbapatti zoological park was reopened to the public on Wednesday, four months after it was shut due to surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave.

Visitors wearing masks were allowed inside and the Forest Department officials checked the temperature of visitors. Also, visitors asked to wet their legs in a tub filled with potassium permanganate solution. Since it was the first day, the crowd was very less and the visitors were given instruction to ensure personal distance. Also, they were advised not to carry plastic bottles or eatables into the park. The crowd is expected to increase in the coming days and during the weekends as the daily COVID-19 cases in the district dropped below 100 mark.