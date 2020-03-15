Kurumbapatti zoo to be made medium category zoo

The Forest Department is taking measures to make the Kurumbapatti zoological park a medium category zoological park. The works are expected to begin in the coming financial year.

Located at the foothills of Yercaud, the zoo is the only picnic spot for people within the city limits. To improve visitor experience, the department has been introducing various amenities in the park and it recently introduced battery cars in the zoo.

Forest officials said the park was currently in small category and the State government had sanctioned ₹ 8 crore to upgrade the park into medium category and meet the requisites of Central Zoo Authority.

District Forest Officer A.Periasamy said that major part of the funds would be utilised to develop enclosures in accordance with Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

About ₹5.5 crore would be used to construct enclosures for animals.

“A medium category zoo will require 35 hectares. The zoo is currently situated on about 31 hectares and additional land will be taken. About 35 species of animals and 350 numbers have to be present in a medium zoo. Necessary steps will be taken to introduce new animals here,” he added.

Mr.Periasamy also said that a medium zoo required a footfall of over 3.5 lakh and the zoo currently had a footfall of close to 3 lakh. The numbers could be improved in the coming months, he added.