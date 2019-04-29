Kurichi, Kuniamuthur residents to see improved water supply by January 2020

When Cheran Maanagar and other localities that are now part of Ward 32 of the Coimbatore Corporation were under the Vilankurichi Town Panchayat, the residents were getting water once in four days.

After the areas were merged with the Corporation in 2011, the water supply has gone bad. “The residents are now getting water only once in eight days,” rues N.R. Ravi Shankar, a resident of Sri Ambal Nagar.

The resident’s refrain is true not only for Vilankurichi but also for the 10 other local bodies that merged with the Corporation. The common complaint that the residents put forward is that though they are a part of the Corporation, the civic body does not supply them the same quantity of water that it supplies the residents of the old city area – 60 wards.

To set right the problem by improving water supply in all the 11 local bodies, which together form 40 wards of the Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has undertaken a ₹414.50 crore project under the Central Government's AMRUT scheme.

The first of the 11 areas that will see improvement in water supply are Kurichi and Kuniamuthur, where the TWAD Board will spend ₹ 207.17 crore.

The Board will tap 35.02 million litres a day (MLD) Siruvani water near Kovaipudur Pirivu on Perur-Siruvani Road, convey the water to a sump and from there take it to two big tanks (master balancing reservoirs) that it is building – a 15-lakh litre tank in Press Enclave for distribution to Kuniamuthur, and a 20-lakh litre tank in Pillaiyarpuram for distribution to Kurichi, says a senior engineer.

From the Press Enclave tank, the Board will channel the water to seven overhead tanks of capacities ranging from 2.50-lakh litre to 15-lakh litre for distribution to residents. Similarly, from the Pillaiyarpuram tank, the Board will convey the water to 11 overhead tanks of varying capacities for distribution to the residents of Kurichi.

The construction of the two master balancing reservoirs and 18 overhead tanks is under progress in various stages. The Board will complete the work between October and December this year.

In addition to constructing new water tanks, the Board is also engaged in replacing the water distribution lines for over 250 km because the diameter of the old pipeline is inadequate to carry more water, the engineer says and adds that the Corporation will complete the pipeline laying work by January-February 2020.

The impact of the ₹ 207.17 crore work will be that over 48,000 residents in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur will get almost as much water as their counterparts in the old city area, as the project will ensure that the water supply for the two areas goes up from 21.25 MLD to 46 MLD.

The Board engineer says that the jump from 21.25 MLD to 46 MLD will be by January-February 2020. And, once the Coimbatore Corporation completes the Pilloor III project, the quantity of water supplied to the two localities will touch 53.13 MLD.