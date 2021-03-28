Kural Malai project will be completed soon: E. Balagurusamy

The project involves engraving Thirukkural couplets on a hill in Erode district

A project to engrave the 1,330 Thirukkural couplets on a hill in Erode district will be completed soon with the permission of Central and State governments, said former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy here on Saturday.

The project named Kural Malai (Kural Hill) involves the inscription of the couplets along with their explanations in Tamil and English on a 20-acre surface of the hill at Malayappalayam in Nambiyur Block of Erode district. The first couplet was inscribed and inaugurated on the hill in 2016, he told mediapersons.

A conference was also held at Erode in January 2020 where he proposed a resolution to create this Kural Malai that was received by former UNESCO Director Armoogum Parsuramen, Mr. Balagurusamy said.

The recent announcement made by the Tamil Nadu BJP in its manifesto that all arrangements will be done for the Kural Malai has come as a shot in the arm for those spearheading this project for many decades, he said. Estimated to cost around ₹ 100 crore, Mr. Balagurusamy said that the area around the inscriptions would be developed as a tourist spot and the works would begin after the Assembly election.

P. Ravikumar, founder of Kural Malai Sangam, said that out of the total area of 20.5 acres available on the hill in Malayappalayam, the couplets and their explanations would be engraved within seven acres. The rest of the available space would be used for pathways, vehicle parking and children’s park, he said.

The Kural Malai Sangam has formed a committee led by Mr. Balagurusamy to coordinate with the Central and State governments for this project, Mr. Ravikumar said.