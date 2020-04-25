Kuniyamuthur, Podanur police function from marriage halls

The Kuniyamuthur police operated from a marriage hall on Saturday as the police station was shut for fumigation after a police man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Operations of the station were temporarily shifted to Sri Kumaran Mahal in the locality.

A policeman attached to the station, who was discharging duty as writer, was one of the six police personnel who tested positive for the disease on Friday.

Operations of Podanur police station was shifted to Senthur Mahal near Vellalore on Friday. Four police personnel attached to the station, including two women, tested positive for the disease. A policewoman attached to the Armed Reserve of city police was the sixth person who contracted the disease.

Coimbatore city police commissioner Sumit Sharan said that both the police stations were expected to be open on Monday after repeated fumigation that started from Friday.

According to him, swab samples were collected from nearly 150 police personnel who were on lock down duty in containment zones in the city as on Saturday.

Health Department sources said that swab samples of the family members and close contacts of the police personnel who tested positive were collected. They were home quarantined.