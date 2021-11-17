Kumkis deployed to prevent makhna elephants from raiding houses

Udhagamandalam

17 November 2021 23:36 IST

People advised not to venture outside their homes after nightfall in Gudalur

Over 20 Forest Department staff and two kumki elephants have been deputed to Gudalur in the Nilgiris to deal with problematic interactions between humans and two makhna (tuskless) elephants in the region.

The two elephants, aged between 15 and 20, are usually seen together and have moved into the Gudalur division over the last two years, officials said.

Elephants in Gudalur division have to cross many human settlements during their seasonal migration or in search of food. As these settlements lie along important elephant corridors, many elephants begin by raiding the houses for food. They become habituated to high-calorie foods inside the houses, a Forest Department official said.

Over the last few months, the two makhnas, as well as another elephant translocated from Coimbatore, have been blamed for damaging houses. Recently, residents staged a protest in Gudalur demanding the Forest Department to chase away the elephants far from human settlements.

P. Ganesan, Forest Range Officer (Gudalur division), said the two makhnas move between Gudalur, Nadugani and O-Valley forest ranges frequently, and were at present resting in a small patch of forest in Puliyampara.

“Two kumkis from the Theppakadu elephant camp have been brought to Gudalur and are moved everyday to chase away the elephants when they get too close to human habitations. Awareness campaigns are also conducted advising people in the areas where the elephants are spotted to not leave their homes after nightfall,” said Mr. Ganesan.