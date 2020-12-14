Kumkis deployed in Gudalur to trace wild elephant

The initiative was taken following the death of father and son near Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Sunday

Following the wild elephant attack that claimed the lives of a father-son near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district on Sunday, the Forest Department has deployed three kumkis (trained elephants) to trace the wild elephant on Monday.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) I. Anwardeen told The Hindu that kumkis Bomman and Wasim from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Kaleem from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) will be engaged to trace the wild tusker. About 30 Forest Department personnel, including two teams from MTR, an elephant tracking team from ATR and a Rapid Response Team from the Nilgiris will be involved in the search operations, he said.

On Sunday evening, Kolapalli union DMK councillor Anandaraj (49) and his son Prasath (29) were travelling on a two-wheeler near Gudalur when they were attacked and trampled to death by the wild elephant. Similarly, Nagamuthu (60) from Cherangode in Gudalur was killed in an elephant attack on December 11. Mr. Anwardeen said that the wild male elephant, whose age is estimated to be over 50 years, is suspected to have been involved in both these incidents.

The Forest Department will tranquillise the wild elephant in a conducive topography, he said. “This is a hilly terrain. We have to look for a right place to dart it,” Mr. Anwardeen said. Drones are also being used to trace its whereabouts, he noted.

Meanwhile on Monday, Gudalur DMK MLA M. Thiravidamani said that many shops remained closed in Pandalur taluk and the residents staged a demonstration condemning the Forest Department for not taking precautionary measures to prevent elephant attacks. A meeting was convened with senior officials from Revenue Department and Forest Department in Gudalur on Monday, where demands for employment for the deceased’s kin and compensation were placed, he said. Mr. Thiravidamani also urged the district administration to install adequate street lights and clear the bushes next to roads, which will prevent elephant attacks in the future.

A senior official from the Revenue Department said that Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya has provided oral assurance for a government job to the kin of the deceased. However, the relatives demanded a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh as opposed to the usual ₹ 4 lakh during the meeting, which could be decided only by the State government, she said. The relatives of Anandaraj and Prasath have not accepted the bodies from Gudalur Government Hospital as of Monday despite the completion of autopsy due to these demands, according to the official.