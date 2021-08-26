Kumkis brought to chase away elephants raiding crops in illegally set up farms in Pandalur

UDHAGAMANDALAM

26 August 2021 23:29 IST

Encroachers in Pandalur and Nadugani, illegally farming along corridors used by elephants to move between Nilambur and the Nilgiris are leading to problematic human-elephant interactions in Gudalur and Pandalur.

With two elephants, a bull and a pregnant female, having been accused of damaging houses in Pandalur and Nadugani over the last week, three kumki elephants were brought to the division to help chase away the animals from human habitations. Sources in the Forest Department also said that they were considering capturing and translocating the elephants due to pressure from the public, who have staged protests calling for the elephants to be captured.

A Gudalur-based environmentalist, speaking to The Hindu, said that many of the people living in Pandalur and Nadugani, who have had their houses damaged, have been growing crops on land which is under dispute between residents and the government.

The elephants were entering the habitations due to the presence of the farms in the region, the environmentalist added.

B. Ramakrishnan, assistant professor at the Department of Zoology and Wildlife Biology at the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam, said that renowned naturalist E.R.C. Davidar had identified 11 elephant corridors connecting Mudumalai and Nilambur that pass through Gudalur. “We will have to compare the corridors which were identified by Mr. Davidar and see if this region, too, would comprise one of the corridors used by elephants,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

Three kumki elephants from the Theppakadu elephant camp had already been brought to Nadugani to drive away the elephants. Another kumki, Vijay, was added to the team of elephants and forest staff have been dispatched to drive away the elephants from the area.

The elephants are said to be staying around Devalahatti and illegal gold mines are operating in the area. Local activists said that elephants pass through this region while travelling between Nilambur and the Nilgiris regularly, with the previous problematic interaction between humans and elephants in the region having taken place in February this year.