Kumki Kaleem reaches Mettupalayam for ‘operation Baahubali’

Kumki Kaleem was brought to Mettupalayam on Tuesday for the radio collaring of a wild elephant.

22 June 2021 21:19 IST

The Forest Department on Tuesday brought kumki (trained elephant) Kaleem of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to Mettupalayam for the radio-collaring operation of a wild elephant nicknamed Baahubali.

A modified truck carrying Kaleem from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of ATR reached a location near Mettupalayam around 8.30 p.m.

A Forest Department official told The Hindu that two more kumkis would be brought to the location for the operation from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The official said that the field staff of the Department have been monitoring the movement of the wild elephant codenamed as ‘MP20T1’ for over a week for the operation.

Tranquillising and radio collaring of the elephant would be done at a convenient location in the coming days after the completion of all preparations, said the official.

The Chief Wild Life Warden has already issued orders to radio collar the tusker for study purpose.