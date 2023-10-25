Kumki elephant escapes unhurt in an accident that kills the driver of the transporting vehicle

October 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

A kumki elephant was rescued and moved safely to its destination in Tiruchi after the tempo he was being transported crashed on Hosur-Krishnagiri highway on Tuesday night. The elephant was being returned in a tempo from Karnataka after Dusshera festivities. The vehicle, while crossing Perandapalli-Sanamavu forest stretch, crashed along the highway. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot, while the elephant was unhurt and standing in the back of the tempo. Speaking to The Hindu, forest range officer of Hosur Parthasarathy said, the kumki was unhurt and transported safety to Tiruchi by midnight.