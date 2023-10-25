HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kumki elephant escapes unhurt in an accident that kills the driver of the transporting vehicle

October 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A kumki elephant was rescued and moved safely to its destination in Tiruchi after the tempo he was being transported crashed on Hosur-Krishnagiri highway on Tuesday night. The elephant was being returned in a tempo from Karnataka after Dusshera festivities. The vehicle, while crossing Perandapalli-Sanamavu forest stretch, crashed along the highway. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot, while the elephant was unhurt and standing in the back of the tempo. Speaking to The Hindu, forest range officer of Hosur Parthasarathy said, the kumki was unhurt and transported safety to Tiruchi by midnight.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.