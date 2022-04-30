Kumki Chinnathambi to chase wild elephants at Kannivadi in Dindigul

It is the first major assignment of the tusker after it was tamed by the Forest Department

Kumki Chinnathambi being loaded onto a truck at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve to leave for Kannivadi in Dindigul district on Saturday . | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chinnathambi, a crop-raider turned kumki of the Forest Department, on Saturday left the Kozhikamuthy elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for its first major task – to chase wild elephants that stray into villages at Kannivadi in Dindigul district.

Chinnathambi will assist Kaleem, one of the most-experienced kumkis, that reached Kannivadi on Friday.

ATR authorities said that Dindigul forest division officials sought the service of the kumkis after a herd of wild elephants raided agricultural fields in and around Kannivadi. An anti-poaching watcher was trampled to death by a wild elephant on April 13.

“This is the first major assignment of Chinnathambi. Kaleem is well experienced in driving out operations and Chinnathambi will be put to assist him. Mahouts Chelladurai and Kaliappan will take care of him,” said A. Kasilingam, forest range officer of Ulandy range, ATR.

The 26-year-old kumki was loaded onto the modified truck on Saturday evening after Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar declared him fit.

Chinnathambi was first captured from Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district on January 26, 2019 following repeated incidents of crop raiding. It was then translocated to Varagaliar in Ulandy forest range of ATR after fixing a radio collar. The tusker, however, came out of the forest on January 31 at Aliyar near Pollachi and headed to Krishnapuram near Udumalpet, more than 100 km from Varagaliar.

After camping near a sugar mill for six days, it moved to another village, Kannadipudur, from where it was captured on February 15 following an order from the Madras High Court. After the second capture, the elephant was lodged in a kraal (wooden enclosure) at the Varagaliar elephant camp of ATR where it was trained to become a kumki.