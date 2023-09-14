Kumbhabishekam performed in 1,044 temples under the DMK regime, says Minister in Salem

September 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Salem

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said on Thursday, “we (the DMK) are against Sanatana doctrines such as denial of female education, hereditary education, and untouchability.”

The Minister conducted an inspection at the Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple on Thursday along with the officials. Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Babu said that after the DMK came to power, renovation works were being carried out in various temples in Tamil Nadu. In the last two years, Kumbhabishekam has been performed in 1,044 temples. “We are not against the entire Sanathana Dharma. We are against some of the Sanatana doctrines. There should be no discrimination between people who are superior or inferior. We are against such Sanatana doctrines,” he added.

Claiming that BJP State president K. Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal yatra has failed, Mr. Babu said that due to the failure, Mr. Annamalai is diverting attention by speaking about the Sanathana Dharma.

“We are doing divine work for the people. The DMK is a movement that warmly welcomes Hindus. Belief is their choice. DMK has never interfered in it. We support believers and non-believers. We insist that there should be equality. In 2016, renovation work started on the Salem Kottai Mariamman Temple, but within two years, we completed 90% of the work at a cost of ₹4.35 crore. On October 27, Kumbhabishekam will be performed at this 850-year-old temple. The renovation work for the temple car is going on at a cost of ₹4.50 lakh, and it will be functional on the same day of Kumbhabishekam. In the last two years in Tamil Nadu, assets of HR and CE worth ₹5,213 crore have been recovered, Mr. Babu added.

Explaining about the funds allocated for temple renovation works, Mr. Babu said that for the renovation of 137 temples that are 1,000 years old, ₹140 crore will be allocated in the financial year 2022–23 with a government grant of ₹100 crore and ₹40 crore from donors.

Likewise, in 2023–24, 100 temples will be renovated at a cost of ₹160 crore, including ₹100 crore from Tamil Nadu government funds, the Minister said.

District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Salem North Constituency MLA R. Rajendran, and officials accompanied the Minister..

