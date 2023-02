February 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The consecration ceremony (kumbabishekam) of the Sri Naga Sai Mandir on Mettupalayam Road here saw a huge crowd from 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The event, which was held from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., was preceded by special pujas from 5 a.m. at the temple.

Owing to the ceremony, traffic in the area was diverted as well. Following this, the a bhishekam and decoration were done at 11 a.m. and the chariot procession — Thangaratham Bhavani — took place from 7.45 p.m. onwards.