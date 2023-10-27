ADVERTISEMENT

Kumbabishekam held at Kottai Mariamman temple in Salem

October 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbabishekam at the Kottai Mariamman temple in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbabishekam at the 850-year-old Kottai Mariamman temple on Friday. The rituals started with a Ganapathy puja at 4.30 a.m. Flowers were showered on the temple tower using drones. The kumbabishekam was followed by annadhanam. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from various departments participated. Over 900 policemen were deployed for security.

In the evening, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P.K. Sekarbabu pulled the golden chariot around the temple. The golden chariot service was stopped nine years ago due to renovation works. On Friday, the service was resumed at the temple.

