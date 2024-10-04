GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kumaraguru Instituions commissions testing facility for MSMEs catering to aerospace, defence and automative sectors

Published - October 04, 2024 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A state-of-the-art testing facility that would cater to aerospace, defence and automotive sectors in the region was commissioned on Friday by the Kumaraguru Institutions in its campus.

This facility established at a cost of ₹3 crore through a joint venture between the Kumaraguru Centre for Industrial Research and Innovation (KCIRI) and Envitest Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, envisages meeting the critical testing needs of industries and startups in and around Coimbatore.

Equipped with advanced tools such as thermal chambers, vibration shakers, and heating ovens, the centre aims to elevate product testing standards while providing vital support to industries and startups through cost savings, faster market delivery of products, regulatory compliance, and fostering innovation through research and development, C. Vasantharaj, Director, KCIRI, said.

Inaugurating the facility, Srivats Ram, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and Managing Director of Wheels India Limited, exuded confidence that this centre will positively impact the growth of small industries and MSMEs, addressing their critical need for accessible, high-quality testing solutions.

Rear Admiral (Retd.) V Mohandoss, Director, Defence Programs, KCIRI, and Jashan B J, Managing Director of Envitest Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., also took part.

