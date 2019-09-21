‘Kudimaramathu, a boon to farmers’

The Kudimaramathu scheme is a boon to farmers, outgoing District Collector K.S. Palanisamy said after inspecting the works at Palladam and Kundadam blocks.
In a press release, he said that a total of 1,33,663 hectares of irrigation lands across the district are set to be benefited under the scheme.
A total of 134 works under the Kudimaramathu scheme worth ₹ 15.05 crore are under way in the district. These were divided into 53 works through Aliyar canal division, 54 works through Thirumoorthy canal division, five works through Bhavani canal division and 22 works through Amaravathi canal division. The cost for these works would be ₹ 649.4 lakh, ₹ 443.4 lakh, ₹ 86.5 lakh and ₹ 321.4 lakh respectively, the release said.
To ensure rain water harvesting, 974 water bodies across the district are being desilted.
