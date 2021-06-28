KSRTC buses found entering Coimbatore district

With inter-State public transport not completely resuming amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Transport Department on Monday found three Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses entering Coimbatore district via the K.G. Chavadi check-post on Monday.

According to Regional Transport Officer (RTO) – Coimbatore West K. Kumaravel, he and a team of motor vehicle inspectors visited the RTO check-post at K.G. Chavadi at around 5.30 p.m., where the three KSRTC buses were found. Inquiries revealed that the buses were operated for residents of Palakkad district in Kerala, who were working in government offices in Coimbatore district.

With inter-State public transport not being allowed for government employees yet, the KSRTC buses were sent back, he said. “We contacted the KSRTC District Transport Officer in Palakkad and asked to not operate buses to Coimbatore from [Tuesday],” Mr. Kumaravel said.

Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi said that none of the three buses produced any documents during the inquiry to show that they have received permission for operating buses to Coimbatore district. The motor vehicle inspectors were asked to monitor the K.G. Chavadi check-post to prevent any unauthorised entry from Tuesday, he said.