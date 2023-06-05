KRP dam’s water discharge increased , flood alert sounded

June 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The water level in KRP dam reached 50.65 ft on Monday, causing an increase in the discharge through the sluice gates of the dam. The water level crossed 50.65 ft of the dam’s total capacity of 52 ft. Of the total storage level of 1666.29 mcft, the dam’s storage has reached 1513.38 mcft. The inflow of 600 cusecs into the dam was being released as the total outflow.

According to the administration, in the wake of the increase in the outflow into Thenpennai river, a flood alert has been issued in the low lying areas of Thenpennai across Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore.

