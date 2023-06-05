HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRP dam’s water discharge increased , flood alert sounded

June 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Waters released from KRP Dam as the dam touches 50 ft in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Waters released from KRP Dam as the dam touches 50 ft in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The water level in KRP dam reached 50.65 ft on Monday, causing an increase in the discharge through the sluice gates of the dam. The water level crossed 50.65 ft of the dam’s total capacity of 52 ft. Of the total storage level of 1666.29 mcft, the dam’s storage has reached 1513.38 mcft. The inflow of 600 cusecs into the dam was being released as the total outflow.  

According to the administration, in the wake of the increase in the outflow into Thenpennai river, a flood alert has been issued in the low lying areas of Thenpennai across Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.