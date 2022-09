The outflow from KRP dam was marginally reduced to 17,168 cusecs on Thursday.

The outflow was reduced from the 19,000 cusecs that was being released on Wednesday. The inflow into the dam was 16,866 cusecs. The dam’s storage level was 49.85 ft of the total storage level of 52 ft.

In Hosur, Kelavarapalli dam’s storage level was 40.84 ft of the total storage capacity of 44.28 ft. The inflow in the reservoir was 6654 cusecs and the outflow as 7140 cusecs.