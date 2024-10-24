GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRP dam’s inflow crosses 6,792 cusecs

Published - October 24, 2024 02:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The KRP dam registered an inflow of a whopping 6792 cusecs and the entire inflow was released as outflow in both the spillway and the river sluice.

The inflow and outflow increased on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) within hours of the dam registering only 3,438 cusecs in the morning. As of that time the outflow the total outflow from the dam was only 3313 cusecs. However, within hours, the inflow into the reservoir had doubled to 6792 cusecs, in the backdrop of heavy rains in Karnataka. The inflow of 6792 cusecs was being released in full into Thenpennai river.

The reservoir had seen a steady increase in the inflow since late last week causing the Krishnagiri district administration to issue a flood alert along Thenpennai river banks to 3 districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmarpuri and Thiruvanamalai.

The flood alert had remained intact. With the rise in the outflow from the dam, public viewing and strolling in the reservoir’s park has been banned.

Similarly, Kelavarapalli dam saw an increase in the inflow with 2,623 cusecs. The outflow from the dam was 2,220 cusecs. The reservoir’s water level had touched 42.64 ft of the total 44.28 ft.

