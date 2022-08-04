KRP dam shutters opened with increased inflow, flood alert sounded

Three shutters of the KRP dam were opened to discharge the increased inflow into the reservoir in Krishnagiri on Thursday, causing a flood alert in low-lying areas. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

August 04, 2022 15:40 IST

KRP dam crossed 50.85 ft of its 52 ft total storage capacity

Three shutters of the KRP dam were opened for water discharge after the reservoir recorded a sudden spike in the inflow on August 4. The Krishnagiri reservoir recorded an inflow of 3048 cusecs due to the incessant rains in Karnataka that in turn had led to an increased inflow into Hosur’s Kelavarapalli dam that feeds the KRP reservoir.

As of August 4, KRP dam crossed 50.85 ft of its 52 ft total storage capacity. The inflow into the dam was 3048 cusecs and the total outflow was 2028 cusecs.

With the 3 of the 8 shutters of KRP dam partially opened to discharge water into Thenpennai river, a flood alert has been sounded along Thenpennai river flowing through five districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur touched 42.15 ft of its total storage level of 44.28 ft on Thursday. The inflow into the dam was 1370 cusecs and the ouflow into the dam was 1308 cusecs.

Heavy rains were recorded in Hosur all through the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, continuing into the day recording a maximum of 57.6 mm of rainfall. The district recorded varying degrees of rainfall in other parts with Pochampalli and Thally recording 39.2mm and 25 mm respectively. The district recorded an average rainfall of 17.01mm.