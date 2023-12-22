GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRP dam shutters in Krishnagiri opened for irrigation

December 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu opened the KRP dam for the first seasonal irrigation here on Friday. The shutters to the left and right sluices were opened to release waters to irrigate 9,012 acres of the watershed area in over 16 villages.  The waters will be released up to April 29 for a period of 130 days.

A total of 151 cusecs are being released from the reservoir’s Right Main Canal and Left Main Canal. According to the administration, 75 cusecs of water are being released from the dam’s right main canal and 76 cusecs left main canal. The waters will help irrigate Periamuthur, Sudekuppam, Soutahalli, Thimmapuram, Thallihalli, Kalvehalli, Kundalpatty, Mittahalli, Errahalli, Penneswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Balekuli, Marichettihalli, Nagojanahalli, Janaparahalli, and Payyur panchayats.

As of Friday, the reservoir was full up to 51 ft and inflow into the reservoir was 156 cusecs, and the outflow through the canal was 12 cusecs.   The water will be apportioned on turns to make sure they are used judiciously. The scheduled date of downing of the shutters shall not be extended and the farmers are urged to plan their cultivation accordingly, according to the administration.

