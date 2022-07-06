KRP dam opened for the first seasonal cropping season in Krishnagiri

KRP reservoir was opened up for irrigation in Krishnagiri in the presence of Ministers P. Moorthy and R. Gandhi on Wednesday.

July 06, 2022 18:03 IST

The KRP dam was opened for the first seasonal irrigation here on Wednesday. The shutters to the left and right sluices were opened to release waters to irrigate 9,012 acres of the watershed area in over 16 villages here.

The sluices were opened in the presence of the Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi in the presence of Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

A total of 180 cusecs of water is being released from the reservoir’s main right and left canals. According to the administration, 87 cusecs of water is being released from the dam’s right canal and 93 cusecs from the left canal.

The waters released on July 6 will continue up to November 2, for a period of 120 days

The waters will benefit irrigable areas in Periamuthur, Sudekuppam, Soutahalli, Thimmapuram, Thallihalli, Kalvehalli, Kundalpatty, Mittahalli,Errahalli, Penneswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Balekuli, Marichettihalli, Nagojanahalli, Janaparahalli, and Payyur panchayats.

Farmers are urged to utilise the released waters judiciously. The water will be apportioned on turns to ensure judicious use of water. Hence, farmers are also urged to cooperate with the public works department officials. The scheduled date of downing of the shutters shall not be extended and the farmers are urged to plan their cultivation accordingly, according to the administration.

