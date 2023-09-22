Krishnasamy seeks recall of NEET PG cut off

September 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall the circular of the Ministry of Health making NEET candidate with zero percentile scores eligible for PG admissions in medicine. He said this would be detrimental for medical education and would send across a wrong message. He felt this would provide a platform for anti-NEET propaganda. He also urged to consider to reduce the number of PG medial seats or fix the fee below ₹10 lakh in private medical colleges.