Krishnagiri town police station gets new building

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a new building for the town police station here through video conference on Monday.

The new station has been built at ₹ 95.49 lakh over an area of 3,957 sq.ft. within the Department of Highways campus near the All Women’s Police Station in Krishnagiri.

The police station was earlier located at the taluk office complex. It had to make way for a new taluk office building and was shifted to a private rental property on Nethaji Road six years ago.

When the proposal for new urban police station buildings across the State announced in 2017, Krishnagiri town station too found itself on the list.

Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar, Additional Superintendent of Police Shaktivel, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kannan were present at the event.