Krishnagiri toll gate will be shifted to Chinnar, says MP

Following continuous demand from the public, the toll booth in Krishnagiri will be moved to Chinnar.

Following continuous demand from the public, the toll booth in Krishnagiri will be moved to Chinnar.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

Krishnagiri Member of Parliament A.Chellakumar said here on Monday that efforts were on to shift Krishnagiri toll gate to Chinnar at ₹ 80 crore.

“It has been a long-standing demand of people of Krishnagiri to shift the toll plaza from the existing place since the public have been forced to pay toll charges even to visit the Collectorate, office of Superintendent of Police and other important offices here,” Mr. Chellakumar told presspersons.

He added that he raised the issue in Parliament and after several rounds of deliberations with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, Highways officials and concessioner here, they agreed to shift the toll booth to another place.

Mr. Chellakumar said that he requested the District Collector to identify an alternative land immediately.

Land identified

Mr. Chellakumar said the land was identified in Chinnar here and he had requested the respective authorities to construct toll booth with 18 lanes instead of 24 lanes according to norms.

He added that the authorities were expected to submit the building map to the Collector and if accepted, the toll booth would be constructed with 18 lanes and no private land would be required for the purpose.

He added that the authorities had proposed a cost of approximately ₹80 crore for constructing the toll booth.

