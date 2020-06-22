Krishnagiri toll gate will be shifted to Chinnar, says MP

Krishnagiri Member of Parliament A.Chellakumar said here on Monday that efforts were on to shift Krishnagiri toll gate to Chinnar at ₹ 80 crore.
“It has been a long-standing demand of people of Krishnagiri to shift the toll plaza from the existing place since the public have been forced to pay toll charges even to visit the Collectorate, office of Superintendent of Police and other important offices here,” Mr. Chellakumar told presspersons.
He added that he raised the issue in Parliament and after several rounds of deliberations with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, Highways officials and concessioner here, they agreed to shift the toll booth to another place.
Mr. Chellakumar said that he requested the District Collector to identify an alternative land immediately.
Land identified
Mr. Chellakumar said the land was identified in Chinnar here and he had requested the respective authorities to construct toll booth with 18 lanes instead of 24 lanes according to norms.
He added that the authorities were expected to submit the building map to the Collector and if accepted, the toll booth would be constructed with 18 lanes and no private land would be required for the purpose.
He added that the authorities had proposed a cost of approximately ₹80 crore for constructing the toll booth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath