Krishnagiri to get 52 rain gauge stations; site survey under way

February 17, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Krishnagiri district is poised to get 52 rain gauge stations and four weather centres to enable accurate mapping of weather patterns and climate changes. The proposed stations are in addition to the existing 16 in Krishnagiri.

According to District Collector K.M. Sarayu, sites for the rain gauge stations have been scouted in various government office complexes. As of date, the proposed sites are being inspected and surveyed by the technical teams.

Based on the report of the feasibility of the sites, works to construct the rain gauge stations and weather centres will commence in the district.

This came in the wake of the government issuing orders for accurate mapping of weather patterns and climate changes and rainfall patterns through efficient weather infrastructure, the administration said.

