Krishnagiri reported nine new COVID-19 cases while Salem reported seven cases, Erode four cases, Namakkal three cases and Dharmapuri reported two new cases on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 97 active cases in Krishnagiri, 77 cases in Erode, 62 cases in Salem, 29 cases in Namakkal and 10 active cases in Dharmapuri district.