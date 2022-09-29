Krishnagiri reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Krishnagiri district reported 22 new COVID-19 cases while Salem reported 19 cases, Namakkal eight and Dharmapuri reported three new cases on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 191 active cases in Krishnagiri district, 156 in Salem, 61 in Namakkal and 20 active cases in Dharmapuri district.

A total of 17 cases were reported in Erode district, taking the overall tally to 1,36,258. While 19 persons were discharged, 183 persons continue to be under treatment.