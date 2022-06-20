Krishnagiri registers 89.13% pass in Plus Two exam
Krishnagiri recorded a pass percentage of 89.13% in the Plus Two exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. The total pass percentage entailed girls registering a pass percentage of 93.63 and boys - 84.64
Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 84.43, with girls scoring 91.14% and boys 77.26%. Matriculation schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.56, with girls scoring 99.22% and boys closing in with 98.05%.
SSLC results
The district registered a pass percentage of 89.55 in the SSLC examination results published on Monday. The pass percentage included a whopping 93.49% scored by the girls, and 85.61% scored by the boys.
Government schools scored a pass percentage of 85.46%, with girls registering 91.19% and boys registering 79.73%. The pass percentage of boys of government schools fell far below that of the district average.
Matriculation schools recorded 98.41 pass percentage with girls registering 99.28% and boys 97.63%.
The pass percentage among the differently-abled was 84.69.
The pass percentage also varied significantly between the four education districts of Hosur, Krishangir, Denkanikottai and Mathur. The relatively urban Hosur recorded a pass percentage of 76.76 far below the district average. Krishnagiri recorded 88.66%, above the district average; Denkanikottai recorded 80.97% and Mathur recorded 93.30%.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.