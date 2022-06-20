Coimbatore

Krishnagiri registers 89.13% pass in Plus Two exam

Krishnagiri recorded a pass percentage of 89.13% in the Plus Two exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. The total pass percentage entailed girls registering a pass percentage of 93.63 and boys - 84.64

Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 84.43, with girls scoring 91.14% and boys 77.26%. Matriculation schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.56, with girls scoring 99.22% and boys closing in with 98.05%.

SSLC results

The district registered a pass percentage of 89.55 in the SSLC examination results published on Monday. The pass percentage included a whopping 93.49% scored by the girls, and 85.61% scored by the boys.

Government schools scored a pass percentage of 85.46%, with girls registering 91.19% and boys registering 79.73%. The pass percentage of boys of government schools fell far below that of the district average. 

Matriculation schools recorded 98.41 pass percentage with girls registering 99.28% and boys 97.63%.

The pass percentage among the differently-abled was 84.69.

The pass percentage also varied significantly between the four education districts of Hosur, Krishangir, Denkanikottai and Mathur. The relatively urban Hosur recorded a pass percentage of 76.76 far below the district average. Krishnagiri recorded 88.66%, above the district average; Denkanikottai recorded 80.97% and Mathur recorded 93.30%.


