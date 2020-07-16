Krishnagiri registers 87.08%

Krishnagiri

16 July 2020 22:41 IST

The district recorded a total pass percentage of 87.08% with girls keeping up with the annual trend of surpassing the pass percentage of boys in the Plus Two results.

The results witnessed girls scoring 90.66%, way above the pass percentage of 83.11% scored by boys. A total of 19,180 students appeared for the exams here in the district from Denkanikottai, Hosur, Krishnagiri and Mathur. A total of 9,100 boys and 10,080 girls appeared for the exams.

Among the schools, government schools registered 80.18%, with girls recording 86.30% and boys 72.55%; aided schools recorded 91.96%, with girls recording 93% and boys 90.91%. Matriculation schools recorded 97.75% with girls recording 98.53% and boys 97.04%.

Among matriculation schools, Denkanikottai recorded a pass percentage of 98.27%; Hosur registered 97.50%; Krishnagiri: 97.45%; and Mathur: 98.11%. Among the government schools, Denkanikottai recorded a pass percentage of 77.22%; Hosur: 76.53%; Krishnagiri: 80.10%; and Mathur: 84.41%. The differently-abled students pass percentage was 78.95% in the district.