Krishnagiri registers 87.08%

The district recorded a total pass percentage of 87.08% with girls keeping up with the annual trend of surpassing the pass percentage of boys in the Plus Two results.
The results witnessed girls scoring 90.66%, way above the pass percentage of 83.11% scored by boys. A total of 19,180 students appeared for the exams here in the district from Denkanikottai, Hosur, Krishnagiri and Mathur. A total of 9,100 boys and 10,080 girls appeared for the exams.
Among the schools, government schools registered 80.18%, with girls recording 86.30% and boys 72.55%; aided schools recorded 91.96%, with girls recording 93% and boys 90.91%. Matriculation schools recorded 97.75% with girls recording 98.53% and boys 97.04%.
Among matriculation schools, Denkanikottai recorded a pass percentage of 98.27%; Hosur registered 97.50%; Krishnagiri: 97.45%; and Mathur: 98.11%. Among the government schools, Denkanikottai recorded a pass percentage of 77.22%; Hosur: 76.53%; Krishnagiri: 80.10%; and Mathur: 84.41%. The differently-abled students pass percentage was 78.95% in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath