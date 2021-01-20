Krishnagiri registers 15.99 lakh voters, Dharmapuri 12.60 lakh

The final electoral roll for the district has registered 15,99,018 lakh voters for the six Assembly constituencies.

The final electoral roll that was released here at the Collectorate by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has recorded 280 transgender voters, 7,93,220 lakh female voters, and 8,05,518 male voters for Uthangarai(reserved), Vargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Hosur and Thally constituencies.

Krishnagiri has registered 2,65,238 voters, Uthangarai- 2,35,051; Bargur- 2,46,269; Vepanapalli- 2,50,657; Hosur 3,49,224 and Thally 2,50,579 voters.

The final electoral roll is posted for public perusal in all the 1,863 polling booths, taluk offices, revenue divisional offices, municipal and corporation offices and in all local bodies.

According to the administration, the draft roll was released on November 16, 2020 and any revisions, depletions, additions, corrections were invited from the electorate up to December 15, 2020.

The final roll has been prepared with January 1, 2021 as qualifying date for eligible voters.

The final voter roll was released in the presence of representatives of all political parties.

The final electoral roll for the district has registered 12,60,909 lakh voters for the 5 Assembly constituencies of the district here.

The final electoral roll that was released here at the Collectorate by Collector Dr. S. P. Karthika has recorded 161 transgender voters, 6,22,857 lakh female voters, and 6,37,891 male voters for the 5 Assembly constituencies of Harur(reserved), Pennagaram, Paapireddypatty, Dharmapuri, and Palacodde

Dharmapuri has registered 2,67,980 voters, Palacodde 2,35,089 voters, Pennagaram 2,45,338 voters, Paapireddypatty 2,63,883 voters, and Harur (Reserved) has registered 2,48,619 voters.

The final electoral roll is posted for public perusal in all government offices.

The final roll has been prepared with January 1, 2021 as qualifying date for eligible voters.

The final voter roll was released in the presence of representatives of all political parties.