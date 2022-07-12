Krishnagiri registers 14 new COVID-19 cases
Krishnagiri registered 14 new cases, while 18 persons got discharged on Tuesday. Over 137 persons are currently under treatment. The total number of infections so far was 59,950
Dharmapuri recorded nine new cases, while eight persons got discharged. Over 76 persons are currently under treatment. The total number of infections so far was 36311
