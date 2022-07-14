Krishnagiri registers 12 new COVID-19 case
Krishnagiri registered 12 new cases, while 16 persons got discharged on Thursday. Over 135 persons are currently under treatment. The total number of infections so far was 59,992
Dharmapuri recorded six new cases, while 10 persons got discharged . Over 69 persons are currently under treatment with COVID. Total number of infections so far was 36,331
