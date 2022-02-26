Krishnagiri records three cases COVID-19 cases

Krishnagiri district recorded three COVID-19 cases, while 14 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 73 cases as of Saturday. A total of 36,161 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded eight fresh cases, while 23 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 144. As of date, a total 59,578 cases were reported in the district.