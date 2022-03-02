Krishnagiri records six cases
I Krishnagiri recorded six COVID-19 cases, while 23 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 77 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 59,599 cases were reported in the district.. Dharmapuri recorded two fresh cases, while 13 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 38. As of date, a total 36,167 cases were reported in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.