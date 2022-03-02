Krishnagiri records six cases

I Krishnagiri recorded six COVID-19 cases, while 23 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 77 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 59,599 cases were reported in the district.. Dharmapuri recorded two fresh cases, while 13 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 38. As of date, a total 36,167 cases were reported in the district.