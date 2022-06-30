Coimbatore

Krishnagiri records nine COVID-19 cases

Krishnagiri recorded nine new cases, while seven persons were discharged on Thursday. A total of 56 persons were currently under treatment. A total of 59,732 infections were recorded so far in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded four new cases, while one person was discharged on Thursday. A total of 41 persons were currently under treatment. As of date, a total of 36,217 infections were recorded in Dharmapuri.


