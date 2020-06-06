Krishnagiri records eight new cases

KRISHNAGIRI

06 June 2020 22:44 IST

The district recorded eight new cases, all from Uthangarai, taking the number of active cases to 16 in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health V. Govindan said the fresh cases included five returnees from Chennai and three truck drivers returning from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. All eight persons were shifted to Krishnagiri government hospital.

In the meantime, the authorities had temporarily closed down a private hospital for disinfection after a 48-year-old woman, who had undergone treatment for chronic conditions died. However, sample lifted for COVID testing post mortem returned negative. “The patient was undergoing treatment at the hospital before she was shifted to Uthangarai government hospital. She had chronic disease of which she died. Her sample collected after death returned negative. But still, as a precautionary measure, we temporarily ordered to shut the hospital for disinfection,” Dr. Govindan told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

As of date, the number of active cases was 16, here in the district.