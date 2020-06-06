Coimbatore

Krishnagiri records eight new cases

The district recorded eight new cases, all from Uthangarai, taking the number of active cases to 16 in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health V. Govindan said the fresh cases included five returnees from Chennai and three truck drivers returning from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. All eight persons were shifted to Krishnagiri government hospital.

In the meantime, the authorities had temporarily closed down a private hospital for disinfection after a 48-year-old woman, who had undergone treatment for chronic conditions died. However, sample lifted for COVID testing post mortem returned negative. “The patient was undergoing treatment at the hospital before she was shifted to Uthangarai government hospital. She had chronic disease of which she died. Her sample collected after death returned negative. But still, as a precautionary measure, we temporarily ordered to shut the hospital for disinfection,” Dr. Govindan told The Hindu.

As of date, the number of active cases was 16, here in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:47:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/krishnagiri-records-eight-new-cases/article31768725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY