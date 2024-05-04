ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri records 28 cybercrimes

May 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 28 cyber crime complaints have been registered in the district and 5 persons have been arrested so far. The complaints entailed financial losses of ₹8.45 crore cumulatively, said P. Thangadurai, Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri.

Speaking to the media, the SP said, “So far, ₹5.80 crore has been blocked and ₹47.65 lakh returned to the complainants. Cycber crime complaints may be reported on cybercrimes.in or on toll free number 1930.”

As of April, 22 murders were reported in the district between January and April, and the accused in all cases have been arrested. Over 10 persons have been booked under the Goondas Act in the district, the SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US