Krishnagiri records 18 new COVID-19 cases

Krishnagiri recorded 18 new cases, while six persons were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 104 persons were currently under treatment. A total of 59,824 infections were recorded so far in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded eight new cases, while two persons were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 29 persons were currently under treatment. As of date, a total of 36,243 infections were recorded in Dharmapuri.