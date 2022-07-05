Krishnagiri records 18 new COVID-19 cases
Krishnagiri recorded 18 new cases, while six persons were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 104 persons were currently under treatment. A total of 59,824 infections were recorded so far in Krishnagiri.
Dharmapuri recorded eight new cases, while two persons were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 29 persons were currently under treatment. As of date, a total of 36,243 infections were recorded in Dharmapuri.
