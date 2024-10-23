ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri police recover 50 mobile phones using CEIR portal

Published - October 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai returning mobile phones lost or stolen to their rightful users on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The district police have recovered over 50 mobile phones, both stolen and lost, using the CEIR portal. On Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handed over the recovered phones to their rightful owners, testifying to the efficacy of the CEIR system mobile phones recovery by the Tamil Nadu police.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a centralised system for managing and tracking mobile phones. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, uses it to trace stolen or lost mobile phones. Since CEIR was incorporated into the tracing of mobile phones through their IMEI, tracing phones across networks nationwide has become significantly easier.

Until September 2023, complaints about missing mobile phones were registered at the local police station and forwarded to the district cyber crime cell, from where IMEI tracing begins. Once the IMEI is blocked, the phone can be traced, and any use of the phone on any network triggers an alert to the police station and a text notification to the phone’s owner.

In Krishnagiri, within a one-month period from August to September 2024, the district police recovered over 50 mobile phones worth ₹10.06 lakh. On Wednesday, 47 of these phones, valued at ₹8.19 lakh, were returned to their owners by the Superintendent of Police.

