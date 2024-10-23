GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnagiri police recover 50 mobile phones using CEIR portal

Published - October 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai returning mobile phones lost or stolen to their rightful users on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai returning mobile phones lost or stolen to their rightful users on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The district police have recovered over 50 mobile phones, both stolen and lost, using the CEIR portal. On Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai handed over the recovered phones to their rightful owners, testifying to the efficacy of the CEIR system mobile phones recovery by the Tamil Nadu police.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a centralised system for managing and tracking mobile phones. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, uses it to trace stolen or lost mobile phones. Since CEIR was incorporated into the tracing of mobile phones through their IMEI, tracing phones across networks nationwide has become significantly easier.

Until September 2023, complaints about missing mobile phones were registered at the local police station and forwarded to the district cyber crime cell, from where IMEI tracing begins. Once the IMEI is blocked, the phone can be traced, and any use of the phone on any network triggers an alert to the police station and a text notification to the phone’s owner.

In Krishnagiri, within a one-month period from August to September 2024, the district police recovered over 50 mobile phones worth ₹10.06 lakh. On Wednesday, 47 of these phones, valued at ₹8.19 lakh, were returned to their owners by the Superintendent of Police.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.